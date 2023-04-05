Nominations for candidates in each of the 24 electoral wards is now closed.
One ward – Kelsey Wold – is uncontested, so there will be no election, meaning Peter Morris is duly elected.
Other wards within the Market Rasen area are: Caistor and Yarborough; Market Rasen; Wold View and Waddingham & Spital.
The names of those standing for election are as follows:
Caistor and Yarborough Ward (two councillors)
- Clark, June – Liberal Democrats
- Lawrence, Angela Theresa – The Conservative Party
- Panter, Keith Richard – Liberal Democrats
Market Rasen Ward (three councillors)
Ashby, Laura Victoria – The Conservative Party
Bennett, Eve Lillian – Liberal Democrats
Bridgwood, Rachel Ann – The Conservative Party
Bunney, Stephen – Liberal Democrats
McNeill, John Carl – The Conservative Party
Saywell, Colin – Labour Party
Vause, Katie – Labour Party
Westley, Moira Kathryn – Liberal Democrat
Waddingham & Spital Ward (one councillor)
- Duguid, Adam – The Conservative Party
- Taylor, Neil – Liberal Democrats
Wold View (one councillor)
Levison, Robert David – Liberal Democrats
Smith, Tom – The Conservative Party