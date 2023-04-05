Register
Candidates for local elections in West Lindsey's Market Rasen area wards named

Elections to select district councillors to represent the communities of West Lindsey will be held on Thursday, May 4, and the names of those standing have now been announced.

By Dianne Tuckett
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:44 BST
WLDC officesWLDC offices
Nominations for candidates in each of the 24 electoral wards is now closed.

One ward – Kelsey Wold – is uncontested, so there will be no election, meaning Peter Morris is duly elected.

Other wards within the Market Rasen area are: Caistor and Yarborough; Market Rasen; Wold View and Waddingham & Spital.

The names of those standing for election are as follows:

Caistor and Yarborough Ward (two councillors)

  • Clark, June – Liberal Democrats
  • Lawrence, Angela Theresa – The Conservative Party
  • Panter, Keith Richard – Liberal Democrats

Market Rasen Ward (three councillors)

  • Ashby, Laura Victoria – The Conservative Party

  • Bennett, Eve Lillian – Liberal Democrats

  • Bridgwood, Rachel Ann – The Conservative Party

  • Bunney, Stephen – Liberal Democrats

  • McNeill, John Carl – The Conservative Party

  • Saywell, Colin – Labour Party

  • Vause, Katie – Labour Party

  • Westley, Moira Kathryn – Liberal Democrat

Waddingham & Spital Ward (one councillor)

  • Duguid, Adam – The Conservative Party
  • Taylor, Neil – Liberal Democrats

Wold View (one councillor)

  • Levison, Robert David – Liberal Democrats

  • Smith, Tom – The Conservative Party

