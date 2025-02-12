Car bought for council’s chairman has been ‘rarely used’ for three years

WLDC offices

Councillors will decide whether to sell the car used by the chairman of West Lindsey District Council because it’s not being used enough.

The vehicle was bought in 2020 to help the chairman – the ceremonial head of the council – travel to civic events.

However, a committee will look at whether it is good value for money and may consider replacing or getting rid of it.

The vehicle is currently valued at just under £15,000 and has less than 10,000 miles on the clock.

It was originally purchased to ensure that any member could take up the role of Chair or Vice-Chair, regardless of whether they drive or not.

West Lindsey District Council has been putting aside £10,000 per year to keep it in good condition or buy a replacement.

One option under consideration is selling the car, and giving the Chair an annual budget of £2,400 for mileage, taxis or public transport.

The committee could also opt for buying a different car, with a council report mentioning several models of mid-size electric vehicles in the range of £30,000.

Alternatively, the councillors could keep the vehicle and revisit the decision in 2026.

A decision will be made by the Corporate Policy and Resources Committee on Thursday (February 13).

A report for the meeting says: “The council owns a car that was purchased in 2020. The car is for use by the Chairman or Vice Chairman when carrying out civic duties.

“There is also the availability of a driver for use by the Chairman/Vice Chairman when carrying out civic duties if that is requested.

“In the last three years the car has been rarely used.

“The availability of a vehicle is essential in ensuring that all members regardless of whether they can drive or have access to a car are fully able to carry out the role of Chairman.”

It notes that the rural nature of West Lindsey makes it difficult to rely on public transport to get around.

The council has explored whether it would be possible to share a civic car with a neighbouring authority, but Lincoln, North Lincolnshire and North Kesteven have all declined.

The chairman of the council – currently Councillor Stephen Bunney – presides over council meetings and also attends civic, ceremonial and community events.