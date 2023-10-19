​Celebration of Keelby plan

​Keelby parish council has adopted a Neighbourhood Plan which sets out six objectives for the next 20 years.

Coun Bunney, second left, on his visit to Keelby. Image: WLDC

A neighbourhood plan is a document that sets out planning policies for a parish area and is used to decide whether to approve planning applications.

Plans are written by the local community, the people who know and love the area and is a powerful tool to ensure the community gets the right types of development, in the right place.

West Lindsey District Councillor, Owen Bierley, who represents the Caistor and Yarborough Ward, said: “It’s very much a community neighbourhood plan and we have done a lot of consultation on it, which has been very well supported.”

Adopted at a recent parish council meeting, the plan includes retaining village character; new residential development; local residential design principles; business and services development; environment and countryside; roads and transport.

To mark the adoption, Chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Councillor Stephen Bunney took a tour of the village with Coun Bierley and visited Keelby Village Hall, the Library and Youth Centre, the Village Green, Lincolnshire Co-op and the sports ground.

Coun Bunney said: “It’s important to recognise the incredible hard work done by the Neighbourhood Planning team over the last seven years. Everyone involved has clearly set out how they want to see the village developed.

"It was great to visit the village and witness many leisure activities available to the community, as well as seeing local residents.”

Coun Bierley added: “Thank you to the chairman for visiting and a wider thank you to Keelby Parish Council and the neighbourhood planning steering group for their hard work.”

Keelby Parish Councillor Trevor Wright thanked Coun Bunney and Coun Bierley.

He said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Chairman and councillor Bierley to Keelby today to recognise the dedication to the Keelby Neighbourhood Plan.

"It sets out a vision for our village for the coming years which will form an integral part of planning consideration for the future.”

​For more information visit West Lindsey District Council’s website to read more about Neighbourhood Planning .