Chairman reappointed for second year and reflects on the ‘good community’ in West Lindsey.

Coun Stephen Bunney has been re-appointed as chairman for second year. Image: WLDC

​Market Rasen councillor Stephen Bunney has been appointed Chairman of West Lindsey District Council for a second consecutive year.

The decision was made during the council’s annual general meeting held on Monday evening (May 13) at the Guildhall, Gainsborough.

As Coun Bunney begins his new term as Chairman of the Council, he has reflected on his first year, which has enabled him to go around the whole district, not just his ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I have found it fascinating. Whilst I have seen a number of businesses, a number of environmental projects, a number of schools and a number of other bits and pieces, there is still more to do. It just amazes me how much there is going on in our district.”

Coun Bunney highlighted those individuals that work tirelessly in our community day to day, behind the scenes, whether it is making tea, opening up clubs or other jobs.

He added: “All those small little, calm jobs, come together to show us what a good community we are in. I have been proud of living in West Lindsey over last 30 years and in Market Rasen. But I do now see even more of the contributions made by individuals in a calm approached way shining through and shows the truth as we should be moving forward.”

The Reverend David Cotton was thanked for acting as the Chairman’s Chaplin for the year and asked to take on the role for a second year, which he accepted. Coun Matt Boles was also re-appointed as Vice Chair of the Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Trevor Young was reappointed as Leader of the Council, with Coun Lesley Rollings reappointed as Deputy Leader.

Reflecting on the past year, Coun Young highlighted several key achievements and initiatives, including the council’s proactive stance on the former RAF Scampton site:

He said: “We took a bold stance to challenge the government when it made the

sudden decision to use the site to house 2,000 asylum seekers. The proposal has caused significant unease in our communities and concern that our £300 million project would be scuppered, and heritage assets destroyed. It was clear from the start that the project had the potential to transform opportunities in West Lindsey, so it is very much worth fighting for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Young reiterated the council’s commitment to excellence. He said: “We continue to strive for excellence in all that we do — from delivering essential services to fostering economic growth and development.

“It is our aim that our communities will form the bedrock of activity in events

across our district going forward, helping our communities become active and vibrant – places where people feel supported, happy and want to live. We will continue to listen to our communities and look towards making improvements in our service provision where necessary.”

Key highlights from the year include: Economic and Community Development: Significant progress on the project to build a new cinema; improvements to Whitton Gardens, Baltic Mill, and the town centre. The council is seeing improvements to the Bus Station and the impact of the Townscape Heritage Fund work, creating a sense of quality, restoring twenty heritage buildings in Gainsborough and other heritage projects across the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community Engagement: Introduction of a weekly antiques market in Gainsborough, resulting in increased footfall to the market square and gradual

filling of empty shops.

Flood Management: Ongoing collaboration with the Environment Agency and

Lincolnshire County Council to secure funding and minimize the devastating

effects of flooding.

Business and Community Support: This will remain a key importance to the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

council as it continues to understand the challenges they face. The Council

has so far delivered £719K in grants to businesses, £650K towards

community grants, and £65K supporting village communities.

Cultural and Sports Development: Advancement of a new cultural strategy

and the recruitment of a Cultural Development Officer and a Sports

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Development Officer to drive participation in the arts and sports within the

community.

Enhanced Enforcement: Employment of two additional enforcement officers