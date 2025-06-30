Chief executive of West Lindsey District Council steps down

Ian Knowles, stepping down as Chief Executive of West Lindsey District Council. Photo: WLDC

Ian Knowles has officially stepped down on Monday June 30 as Chief Executive of West Lindsey District Council, marking the end of over a decade of dedicated service to the authority.

Mr Knowles joined the council in 2014 and became Chief Executive in 2019.

During his tenure he is said to have overseen a period of significant transformation, growth and investment across the district.

Under his leadership, the council delivered several flagship projects, including the delivery of a new leisure centre in Market Rasen, Lea Fields Crematorium in Lea, a modern depot facility at Hemswell, and a new four screen cinema in Gainsborough as part of the town centre regeneration.

He was also the driving force behind digital innovation and strengthened regional partnerships to better support residents and businesses. Mr Knowles led the council through some of the most challenging times in recent history including the COVID -19 pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and subsequent economic uncertainty, said by the council to have always placing the wellbeing of communities at the heart of every decision.

Reflecting on his time Ian said: “It has been an honour to lead this outstanding council. We have a fabulous culture here in West Lindsey, full of people who are passionate about the district and committed to making it a place where residents, businesses and communities can truly thrive.

"I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved together - it really does take a village to make a Chief Executive. I leave knowing West Lindsey is in safe hands and wish everyone the best for the future.”

To ensure a smooth transition, Bill Cullen, currently Chief Executive of Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council, has been appointed as Interim Head of Paid Service.

The recruitment process for a permanent successor is nearing completion, an announcement will be made in due course.