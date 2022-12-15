Children’s centres stay open

This year, children’s centres in the Sleaford area will remain open between Christmas and New Year, giving struggling families a warm space where they can enjoy the festive season together.

Sleaford Children's Centre.

Sleaford children’s centre will be opening on December 28, 29 and 30 this year, while Billinghay will be open on December 28 and 29, offering lots of fun, festive activities.

In addition, in the run up to Christmas, many of the centres are holding Christmas Extravaganza events, with lots of craft and sensory activities for children to enjoy as families struggle with the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement

To find opening times and planned activities, visit www.facebook.com/LincolnshireChildrensCentres