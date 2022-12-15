Children’s centres stay open

Sleaford children’s centre will be opening on December 28, 29 and 30 this year, while Billinghay will be open on December 28 and 29, offering lots of fun, festive activities.
In addition, in the run up to Christmas, many of the centres are holding Christmas Extravaganza events, with lots of craft and sensory activities for children to enjoy as families struggle with the cost of living crisis.
To find opening times and planned activities, visit www.facebook.com/LincolnshireChildrensCentres
All children’s centres are free to join, with each offering a variety of activities, free drop-in sessions and helpful services. Any adult caring for a child can access the centres, including grandparents, foster carers and childminders.