From donating to food banks and providing safe warm centres for social activities, to arranging transport for appointments or ensuring needs are not overlooked, our residents show immense consideration for each other and continue to as we near the year end.

Christmas Greetings from Coun Lucille Hagues, Chairman of North Kesteven District Council.

Since my election as chairman in May it has been a great privilege to represent the council in this role and to meet such incredible people.

Our NK Community Champion Awards highlighted many examples.

All nominees are winners in the affections of those impacted positively by their actions, and I thank all the still unsung heroes within North Kesteven.

It is essential too that we recognise those working tirelessly and often voluntarily behind the scenes during this year’s festivities, for example the Salvation Army, Samaritans, foodbanks and homeless accommodation providers, and crisis and helpline services.

We also acknowledge the dedication of the emergency services, the armed forces at home and abroad and our specialist intelligence services.

Unfortunately, for families affected by cancer, a normal Christmas spent at home and free of worry may be difficult to find. My chosen charity is Children with Cancer UK and if you can support my fundraising for this cause please do visit www.justgiving.com/CWC-UK

It has been a year of substantial change as a nation; with the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, the war in Ukraine, climate extremes and economic pressures. Characteristically, residents have responded with kindness on an individual and community-scale by opening their hearts, and in a number of cases their homes, to refugees and those in need.

I encourage everyone to spread joy and hope within their street or community now and into the new year. I thank everyone who contributes to our delivery of services and responses across our communities.

