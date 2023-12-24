Christmas message from Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Anthony Brand

I was last chairman of Sleaford Town Council and the Mayor of Sleaford during the pandemic lockdowns and this severely inhibited the normal cycle of town events and activities.

Coun Anthony Brand, Mayor of Sleaford.

Thankfully, we are now back to more normal times and I’m delighted to outline some of the significant things achieved so far and look ahead to next year.

In August, we hosted our twinned towns – Marquette lez Lille and Fredersdorf-Vogelsdorf here. This was followed by a return visit to Germany in October.

September saw the fourth Sleaford Town Crier Competition which attracted a wide range of accomplished entrants. In October, we held a Charity Concert in St Denys’ Church raising funds for the Evergreen Sleaford charity. Another significant annual event was the Sleaford Town Awards in association with the Sleaford Standard. Here we recognised a number of outstanding individuals and groups.

Christmas in Sleaford would not be vibrant without our lights and Christmas Market. This year we had over 100 stalls including a wide range of food and drinks stands. A range of live entertainment included the Cranwell Military Wives Choir; the Sleaford Ukulele Orchestra; Morris dancers and others and a Christmas service at St Denys’ Church.

At the start of the New Year, we will be planning a St Valentine’s Day meal event in February. Then over a two week period in April, we celebrate fifty years of Sleaford Town Council. A central event will include a Civic Service at St Denys’ Church on Sunday April 28.

None of these could be achieved without the determined help and support provided by the staff of the Town Council.