Civic and religious leaders pay tribute on news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen

Her Majesty The Queen on a visit to RAF Cranwell with Prince Phillip. The Queen and Prince Philip were visiting to celebrate the base’s 50th anniversary in June 1970.

An announcement at around 6.30pm from Buckingham Palace confirmed that Her Majesty died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon and her son, King Charles III has also made a statement on her passing, as has the new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” said the monarch’s son, King Charles III.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Truss, who only met The Queen on Tuesday on becoming the new Prime Minister, said: “She has been a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons – her devotion to duty is an example to us all.

“Britain is the great country it is today thanks to her… She was the very spirit of Great Britain, and that spirit will endure.”

The new Prime Minister ended her statement with the words “God Save the King” as the reign of King Charles III got underway.

- Rev Philip Johnson, Vicar of Sleaford and Rural Dean of Lafford has said St Denys’ Church will be open for anyone to reflect on The Queen’s passing in the coming days.

He said: “Today marks the end of an era. There are few alive today who can remember the year 1926 when Elizabeth Alexandra was born in Mayfair, London.

Her Majesty The Queen on a visit to RAF Cranwell.

"In 1952, at the age of 25, she became Queen, the coronation took place the following year.

"I am old enough to remember the street parties and celebrations at the Silver Jubilee in 1977. This year was her platinum jubilee – 70 years. The world is a very different place today from 1952.

"I will not even attempt to list the changes that have taken place throughout her life. They have not been easy years. She lived through the Second World War, the British Empire transformed into the Commonwealth, there has been the threat of nuclear holocaust, the terrorist threat of the IRA… Prime ministers have come and gone but the stable centre of our nation for the past seventy years has been our Queen.”

Rev Johnson continued: "Words that have commonly been used to define her reign are ‘duty’ and ‘service’. But that life of duty and service began before she became Queen. At the age of 18 she became an honorary subaltern in the Auxiliary Territorial Service, notably driving ambulances in London during the war. Three years later, on her 21st birthday, during a speech broadcast from Cape Town, she said, ‘I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service’. She echoed these same words on the evening after her coronation. She never reneged on that promise.

"This country and its people were her highest priority and each day she chose to serve. Her life of service was intertwined with her faith in God, and she constantly drew strength and inspiration from the life and teaching of Jesus. Today we give thanks for her life and all that she has done for this nation. Her legacy is phenomenal, and it will not be easy to follow.

"Let us pray for her, that she may rest in peace, and for all the Royal Family at this time. God Save the King.”

- Coun Linda Edwards-Shea, Mayor of Sleaford and chairman of the Town Council, added her words too:

"Sleaford Town Council joins the nation in expressing our great sadness on the announcement today of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family.

“We will always remember Queen Elizabeth with affection and gratitude for her long service and dedication to the peoples of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. Over her many years of service Her Majesty visited Lincolnshire on numerous occasions, including a visit to RAF Cranwell in 2009.

“The Town Hall will be marking a period of mourning and as a mark of respect, the flag at Sleaford Town Hall will be flown at half-mast, following protocol.”

- The Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police, Chris Haward said: “Our flags will fly at half-mast as a sign of respect to the Queen and we join in with the rest of the nation in mourning her. It has been an honour to serve her.

“From our Lincolnshire Police family to the Royal family, and all those who knew or may have been close to the Queen, we send our thoughts and condolences. Her loss will be keenly felt by many.”

- Coun Martin Hill, Leader of Lincolnshire County Council commented via Twitter: “Rest in Peace Elizabeth II. The only monarch many of us has known, your passing is such a tremendous loss after all those years of magnificent service. God save the King.

- The Rotary Club of Sleaford simply Tweeted: “Incredibly sad news, rest in peace.”

- Official condolences have been sent to Buckingham Palace by South Kesteven District Council on behalf of the council and residents following the death of The Queen.

As a mark of respect the Union Flag is being flown at half-mast on Council flag poles until the morning following Her Majesty’s State Funeral.

South Kesteven District Council chairman Helen Crawford said: “It is with much sadness that we have learned of the passing of our Sovereign Lady, Queen Elizabeth ll.

“My sorrow at this time is shared with councillors and officers of the council and, I am sure, all residents across the whole of South Kesteven District, as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest-reigning Monarch.

“During her reign The Queen visited the district on a number of occasions, including a visit to Stamford and Burghley in the summer of 1961 and a subsequent visit in June 2012 for her Diamond Jubilee.

“As a district we have all greatly valued her leadership, longevity and dutiful dignity and I like to think she had special memories of South Kesteven.

“As a mark of respect some of my engagements may need to be postponed at this sad time.”

SKDC has opened Condolence Books at two locations in each town: Grantham Mayor’s Parlour and St Wulfram’s Church; Stamford Mayor’s Parlour and All Saint’s Church; Market Deeping Mayor’s Parlour and St Guthlac’s Church; Bourne Corn Exchange and Bourne Abbey church.

The books will be available from 9am until 6pm each day until midday after Her Majesty’s State Funeral. The Buckingham Palace online Book of Condolence can be found at www.royal.uk

The council will join with the National Observance of a Two Minute Silence at 11am on the day of the State Funeral.

Flowers can be laid at :

Grantham - St Peter’s Hill

Stamford – St Mary’s Church

Bourne – next to the War Memorial, Well Head, South Street