Cleaner streets under new plan
The state of the town’s pavements is a perennial topic of conversation. Pigeon droppings in particular bring a lot of comments.
Street cleaning and litter bin emptying is under the remit of the district council, but now the authority is looking to pass on responsibility to town councils – and Market Rasen councillors have agreed to take it on.
Town clerk, Anna Lawson, said: “This new way of working will benefit the town as we can be more flexible and respond to areas that need attention.”
The agreement will see equipment being made available for street cleaning and a new part-time council staff role will be created, which will be funded for seven and a half hours per week by the district council.
Mrs Lawson said: “As a council, we care about the aesthetics of the town and this new staff role can be concentrated on helping to improve this. We will concentrate on the main areas of Queen Street, King Street, Market Place and Union Street, but the flexible way of working will allow other areas to be dealt with if and when the need arises.”
The council is currently inviting applications for the new role, which it hopes to have in place by April 1. To find out more or to make an application, email the town clerk at [email protected] or call the town council office on 01673 842479.