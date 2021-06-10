Closure notice placed on flat

News.

A three-month closure notice has been served on a Sleaford council flat due to anti-social behaviour.

The hearing last week at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court was told that there had been a number of occasions when people at or close to 19 Riverside Close had caused issues for others nearby, which had resulted in a number of calls to the police.

Lincolnshire Police have worked closely on this ongoing issue with the anti-social behaviour team of landlord North Kesteven District Council.