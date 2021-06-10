Closure notice placed on flat

A three-month closure notice has been served on a Sleaford council flat due to anti-social behaviour.
The hearing last week at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court was told that there had been a number of occasions when people at or close to 19 Riverside Close had caused issues for others nearby, which had resulted in a number of calls to the police.
Lincolnshire Police have worked closely on this ongoing issue with the anti-social behaviour team of landlord North Kesteven District Council.
The council says its court order is more evidence that it will take action when people’s behaviour has an unreasonable impact on neighbours.