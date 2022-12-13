Co-option to town council

Louth Town Council has a vacancy available to be filled by co-option in the North Holme Ward, and anyone who would be interested in filling the post should get in touch.

Candidates need to be registered as a local government elector for the parish on the current Electoral Register, lived in the area or within three miles, have their principal or only place of work in the parish and occupied as tenant or owner of any land or other premises in the parish – all for the whole of the previous 12 months.

Council and committee meetings take place on a Tuesday evening, generally once a fortnight.

Anyone interested in these positions should visit https://www.louthtowncouncil.gov.uk/councillors/ and send a letter or email, registering your wish to be a Town Councillor, explaining why you would like to stand, what you feel you could bring to the Council, confirming how you meet at least one of the qualifying criteria and confirming your contact details.

Letters of application should be sent to the Town Clerk, Mrs. Lynda Phillips at Louth Town Council, The Sessions House, Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AJ, email, [email protected] by 12 noon on 5th January 2023.

Interviews for the position will take place at a Town Council meeting on January 10, 2023.