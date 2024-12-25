COLUMN: Huge change in a politically momentous year

Coun Martin Hill.

It has been a politically momentous year in 2024, highlighted by the general election with a new Labour government taking a huge majority.

Since their election, the new government has made some big announcements, many of which we believe will be to the detriment of counties such as Lincolnshire.

For example, massive solar farms, the huge number of pylons that could be erected through our county and on-shore wind turbines – all of which we are expected to accept.

The increases in employer national insurance, changes to inheritance tax relief and other imposed costs will have a devastating impact on many small and medium sized farms and other businesses which could threaten the survival of many.

Coun Martin Hill supporting the devolution deal.

Following a debate last week, the council has asked me to write to the chancellor about the cumulative effect of all the changes and ask for a rethink.

The council itself will also be facing financial difficulties with additional costs of approximately £20m due to the budget changes and cost pressures of some £40m. Early indications suggest a lower-than-expected budget settlement increase for Lincolnshire County Council, after the Government’s announcement of the removal of the Rural Services Delivery Grant.

The Government previously indicated this could be topped-up by the new Recovery Grant, but rural Lincolnshire has received nothing, while big inner-city areas like Birmingham and Leeds have been awarded tens of millions.

And although councils are expected to be compensated for national insurance increases for their own staff – there is no support for the increased costs that our care providers will face that will inevitably be passed on to us.

We are very much being shortchanged as a rural area - by as much as £120m a year as even more money is being siphoned off into big cities.

Locally though, we have also seen the plans for devolution being confirmed, with a Mayoral Combined Authority for Greater Lincolnshire being formed in 2025. Steps are now well under way for the creation of the new Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority in March with the election of a Mayor on 1 May.

As well as bringing extra cash of £750m to the county, working with a range of partners will enable much greater influence over skills training, national infrastructure and investment which is currently decided in Whitehall. This will be a great opportunity to improve the lives of residents and business.

Very recently we have also learnt of the government’s plan to abolish district and county councils to be replaced with unitary authorities that will provide the same services.

There would still be a set of elected councillors to represent local people but in a more straight-forward system. It will represent a big change which I personally think should be welcomed. Most of England already have unitary authorities, and it brings greater efficiencies and savings, as well as being much easier for everyone to access and understand.

I would like to wish all of you a happy and peaceful Christmas which many of us will appreciate before 2025, which looks set to be another very busy year!​