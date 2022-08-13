COLUMN: 'We need your views for housing support pilot'

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Wendy Bowkett, Executive Councillor for Adult Care & Public Health, , Lincolnshire County Council

Residents in the county are being encouraged to share their views on what housing-related services they use, how they hear about and engage with services and what they would like to see in any new services.

I’m only too aware of how difficult it can be for householders to access services to improve their homes, keep their homes warm, make repairs or adaptations to keep them healthy and independent.

We want to find out what services people, in all situations, currently use to stay independent and safe at home, and how they keep their homes well maintained and warm. For example, we want your views on energy efficiency advice, services to help with minor repairs, how you would undertake larger refurbishment projects around the house.

We also want to know what other help and support you feel would be useful, to learn about your experiences engaging with current services and organisations, such as the county and district council services, health, charities and community groups.

It makes sense for local people to share their lived experiences with us for this pilot project. Ultimately, we want a single point of contact hub for support and advice on a wide range of housing-related issues – including maintenance and repair, energy efficiency, adaptations – to keep people healthy and independent in their own homes.

We are looking to reach a range of individuals, particularly those who:

are homeowners

have disabilities and/or long-term health conditions

are long-term unemployed or retired

are struggling to pay for improvements to their home

have English as a second language

are from Black, Asian, minority and/or ethnic backgrounds

may have complex needs/circumstances and face physical barriers such as a lack of transport or internet access and as a result might not easily access services.

Please provide your feedback by completing the short survey here: www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk/good-homes-alliance-pilot

Your views can go a long way towards making services easier to access at home.

See further details on our website here: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/preparing-adulthood/housing-living-independently/2