Community-minded people called upon to fill vacancies on Louth Town Council

Louth Town Council has two vacancies currently available to be filled by co-option, one in Priory Ward and one in St. Margaret’s Ward.

Council and committee meetings take place on a Tuesday evening, generally once a fortnight.

In order to qualify for co-option onto the town council, candidates must be registered as a local government elector for the Parish on the current Electoral Register, have rented as a tenant or owned land or other premises in the parish for at least 12 months, have your principal or only place of work in the previous 12 months in the Parish and resided either in the Parish or within a three mile radius during the whole of the previous 12 months.

Anyone interested in these positions should visit www.louthtowncouncil.gov.uk/councillors/ and read the documents ‘About Louth Town Council’ and ‘Councillor Job Description Specification’.

Following that, to be considered for the vacancies, please apply by sending a letter or email, registering your wish to be a Town Councillor, explaining why you would like to stand, what you feel you could bring to the Council, confirming how you meet at least one of the qualifying criteria and confirming your contact details.

Letters of application should be sent to the Town Clerk, Mrs. Lynda Phillips at Louth Town Council, The Sessions House, Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AJ, or email [email protected] by 12noon on Thursday (March 31).

Interviews for the two positions will take place at a Town Council meeting, depending on numbers this may be scheduled for Tuesday April 5.