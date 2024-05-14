Community orchards created in South & East Lincolnshire after delivery of home retrofitting scheme
Osborne Energy delivered retrofitting schemes on behalf of the South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership to eligible residents who applied for Government funding in 2022 to improve the energy efficiency of their homes.
Following the delivery of those schemes, Osborne Energy awarded around £6,500 funding as part of its social value commitment which has led to the creation of the new community orchards.
Through the Growing the Network project, 140 fruit trees have been planted, The orchards are at:
- Kenwick Riding for the Disabled Association, Louth
- Binbrook C of E Primary School
- Site off Langton Road, Langton
- Field next to the Village Hall, Old Bolingbroke
- Belchford Village Green
- Coney Hill, off South Street, Swineshead
- Moulton Seas End Playing Field
- Hundleby Allotments
- 24 Hardwick Estate, Kirton
- Cowley Road, Donington
- Carver Road, Boston
- Station Road Allotments/MUGA, Donington on Bain
- Cherry Lane Play Area, Fleet
- Wellington Road, Boston
- Whiting Square, Boston
Each one will help support a natural habitat for wildlife to thrive, particularly pollinators, and give members of the community an opportunity to connect with nature on their doorstep.
The gardens will all be managed and maintained locally by residents. Each will bring new health and wellbeing opportunities through connecting with the outdoors and physical activity.
Volunteers will receive ongoing support to help them learn more about orchard maintenance and it is hoped that the sites will provide a focal point for future events and community gatherings such as Apple Days and Wassails.
Councillor Callum Butler Portfolio Holder – Environmental at Boston Borough Council, Cllr Graham Marsh Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, Leisure and Culture and Carbon Reduction at East Lindsey District Council and Cllr Elizabeth Sneath, Portfolio Holder for Health and Wellbeing, jointly said: “It is fantastic that so many new community orchards have been created thanks to Osborne Energy’s work in delivering energy efficiency measures for our residents.
The orchards will bring people together, support our residents to improve their health and wellbeing, as well of course increase biodiversity. Trees are vital for the important role they naturally play in capturing and storing carbon dioxide as well as creating enhanced green space. Residents will also be able to enjoy the fruit from the trees, all grown and harvested in their community.
“We thank Osborne energy for the funding they have made through their social value commitment.
“The orchards are an additional way we are supporting the environment following the work carried out to help residents retrofit their homes. We look forward to seeing them thrive over the coming months.”
A spokesperson from Osborne Energy said: “Osborne Energy were delighted to provide a donation towards the community orchards project. We are dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of residents through our social value commitments, so are thrilled at the positive impacts this project will have on the local communities and local wildlife, as well as visitors to the areas. The project will benefit so many in a number of ways, both in the present and in the future.”