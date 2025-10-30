Council abandons housing plans for site next to derelict Bass maltings landmark

The Bass Maltings on Mareham Lane, Sleaford, seen from the site to the west. (From planning application) Credit: North Kesteven District Council

Plans which could have spurred the regeneration of a deteriorating Sleaford landmark have fallen through, planning documents show.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 104 flats and 30 houses were proposed for land alongside the historic Bass Maltings buildings on Mareham Lane.

The eight malthouses are among the largest at-risk listed buildings in England, and it was hoped that new housing would have helped rescue them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application was submitted by North Kesteven District Council in 2022, but has now been withdrawn for unknown reasons.

Proposed housing next to the Bass Maltings on Mareham Lane in Sleaford. (Submitted in 2022, now withdrawn) Credit: North Kesteven District Council

It would have cleared outhouses and an “unsightly” modern industrial building from the land directly to the west for development.

The application proposed a four-storey block of 65 flats, a three-storey block of 39 flats, 22 terraced homes and eight converted properties.

The plan “is envisaged to become a catalyst in this area of opportunity in Sleaford that will unlock the potential around the highly significant site of the Maltings, revealing better its significance,” the original plans said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One local resident who lived in the cottages once used by Bass workers objected to the plans saying: “The quantity of 120+ housing units is of grave concern, and the word ‘overcrowding’ comes to mind.

“The three and four storey flats in particular are not at all in keeping with the historic nature of the Maltings complex.”

The distinctive red-brick malthouses were built by the Bass Brewery in 1905, and were a major employer in the town for more than 50 years.

The buildings were used for poultry and vegetable growing after the closure, although three were gutted by a fire in 1976.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All eight have stood derelict and out of use for around 30 years.

The application stated: “The site has been identified by Historic England as one of the largest at-risk buildings in England and is on the Heritage at Risk register as it had been suffering from vandalism and fires, with its structures constantly deteriorating.”

Several attempts have been made to redevelop the neighbouring site without success.

The application has remained dormant since being submitted three years ago, and has now been officially withdrawn.

The council and CBP Architects have been contacted for comment.