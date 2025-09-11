Council adopts Dunholme Neighbourhood Plan review following referendum

From left – Coun Tony Pache, Coun Carrie Forrester and Coun Sarah Keetley, chair of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Matt Boles. Photo: WLDC

West Lindsey District Council has adopted the Dunholme Neighbourhood Plan Review following a successful community referendum held in the summer.

This adoption marks the third reviewed Neighbourhood Plan to be formally made in West Lindsey, following those for Scothern and Nettleham.

It replaces Dunholme’s original 2017 plan and will now form part of the statutory development plan for the district, influencing future planning application decisions in the Dunholme parish.

The reviewed plan was prepared by a steering group of parish councillors and residents, on behalf of Dunholme Parish Council. Extensive publicity and two rounds of consultation ensured residents could shape the emerging plan, which introduces important updates and improvements, including:

- Stronger design codes to reflect the character of the village.

- New housing site allocations.

- Additional Local Green Spaces.

- Protection of key community amenities.

- Enhanced guidance to safeguard the green gap between Dunholme and Welton.

The plan contained modifications to the original version which meant it had to have both independent examination and a referendum. The examiner praised the review, stating that it ‘seeks to bring forward positive and sustainable development in the neighbourhood area with a strong focus on safeguarding its built and natural environment.’ The referendum confirmed strong local backing, with 88 per cent of residents voting in favour of adoption.

Coun Tony Pache, chair of Dunholme Parish Council presented the plan at West Lindsey District Council’s full council meeting on Monday September 8. He was joined by Coun Sarah Keetley vice chair of the parish council and Coun Carrie Forrester.

Coun Pache looked forward to seeing how this supports the village over the next few years. “On behalf of the parish council, I would like to say thankyou to everyone involved in supporting the review for it to be adopted.”

With adoption, the Dunholme Neighbourhood Plan Review becomes the latest in a growing number of neighbourhood plans across West Lindsey.

Nev Brown Neighbourhood Planning Officer at West Lindsey District Council said: “This represents a significant success for the local community who put a lot of hard work into creating the plan. Residents now have an up-to-date plan which will direct the future growth of Dunholme while protecting its heritage and distinctive character.”

In total, 27 communities in the district now have adopted neighbourhood plans.