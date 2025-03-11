Council announces further investment and improvement work for Boston leisure centres

Boston Borough Council has received over £280,000 for improvement works at two leisure centres, through Sport England’s Swimming Pool Support Fund Grant.

The funding, which is for efficiency and decarbonisation improvement works, will be split between Geoff Moulder (GMLC) and the Princess Royal Sports Arena (PRSA) in the borough.

For GMLC, it will be used to support work to the complex’s air handling system, adding new pipe insultation in the plant room to stop heat loss, and building in the ability to recycle hot air around the training pool hall, reducing the pressure on the system and its associated energy costs.

As well as also seeing similar work to its air handling system, PRSA has used the funding to install new pool covers, helping to minimise water evaporation and providing insulation to trap the heat, again reducing energy costs at the centre.

Works at Geoff Moulder are taking place this week, with the training pool closed for the duration of the improvements, which is expected to last until the end of Thursday (13 March). Activities such as school swimming lessons and Boston Amateur Swimming Club will be relocated to the main leisure pool for the duration of this closure.

These works form just one part of the council’s commitment to investment in the borough’s leisure facilities, as part of the wider improvement works to GMLC.

Work on the redevelopment, refurbishment and a two-storey extension at the centre, as part of the Towns Fund and Ministry for Housing, Communities, and Local Government supported scheme, are due to get underway soon, with around three months of initial enabling works to start the transformational project.

These enabling works will include converting the activity room into a temporary reception and entrance, relocating essential services, and making necessary changes to vehicle access and parking. These preparations are essential to facilitate the first phase of the project, which will focus on external works to the building.

Councillor Sarah Sharpe, Boston Borough Council portfolio holder for culture said: “I am delighted we have been able to work with Sport England to secure this additional funding, that can start off an exciting period of much needed and overdue investment in the leisure facilities so many of our residents and communities depend upon.

“These works will help ensure we are running our centres and swimming pools efficiently and sustainably, building on the wider Boston Leisure ambitions to deliver facilities that will best represent the priorities, expectations, interests and needs of the people of Boston, now and for many years to come.”