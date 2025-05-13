Council appoints new director of finance and assets
Peter was previously the Council’s Financial Services Manager (Deputy S151 Officer). He brings over twenty years of local government finance experience built up at a number of public sector bodies in Lincolnshire.
Prior to joining West Lindsey in August 2022, he was Deputy Chief Finance Officer (client) at Public Sector Partnership Services where he helped to deliver the finance function to East Lindsey District Council, Boston Borough Council and South Holland District Council.
Peter is delighted to have the opportunity to accept the position, which was approved by Full Council on 12 May 2025.
He said: “I am delighted to have been appointed to this position, and I am very much looking forward to working with officers and Councillors at the authority on our ambition to make a difference for all of our local residents.
“I know that West Lindsey has ambitious plans to deliver for its communities, and I am really excited to become part of this, and to achieve the best possible outcomes for residents.”
Peter succeeds Emma Foy, who has moved into the private sector after three years as Director of Corporate Services (S151 Officer) at West Lindsey.
Ian Knowles Chief Executive of West Lindsey District Council said: “Peter has been a key member of our leadership team, and we are delighted to appoint him permanently as Director of Finance and Assets. His expertise, dedication, and vision will continue to benefit the organisation as we navigate future financial challenges and opportunities.”