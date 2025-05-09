Council approves plans for 231 homes in and around Boston, but rejects separate scheme for 102 others

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Permission has been granted for two major housing developments in and around Boston, totalling 231 new homes.

Boston Borough Council’s planning committee approved the applications during a meeting on Tuesday (May 6).

One proposal, for 142 homes on land off Puritan Way, was submitted by James and Susan Gosling, Katie Newton, Margaret Leggate and Rita Wicks. The other, for 89 homes on land to the east of Gaysfield Road, Fishtoft, came from Gleeson Regeneration Ltd.

At the same meeting, members refused plans for 102 homes on land next to White House Lane in Fishtoft from Opal Homes, citing concerns over density and that the development would be out of keeping with nearby residential areas.

The proposed site plan to build 89 new homes on land to the East of Gaysfield Road, Fishtoft. Picture: Gleeson Regeneration/Boston Borough Council

Coun Anne Dorrian, council leader, proposed rejecting the application. It was seconded by fellow Boston Independents member, deputy leader, Coun Dale Broughton, but not all members were in agreement.

Coun Peter Bedford, of the 20-20 Independent Group Independent, warned: “If this goes to appeal, we’ll lose it.”

The proposal from Gleeson Regeneration also proved controversial, following an objection from Fishtoft Parish Council, which argued the village lacks the infrastructure to absorb another 89 homes.

Coun James Cantwell, a Conservative member, said the ‘dramatic increase’ in properties in Fishtoft was not justified. However, planning officers pointed to two existing applications on the same site, together totalling more than 60 homes, and described the uplift as minor.

Meanwhile, Coun Stephen Woodliffe, also of the 20-20 Independent Group, raised concerns about potential flooding, noting the site lies within Flood Risk Zone 3.

“A person wouldn’t want to buy a property here,” he said.

However, he accepted this was not sufficient grounds for refusal, as Anglian Water had raised no objection and had confirmed the local system could accommodate foul water flows.

A vote to refuse the application failed. A second vote, in line with the officer’s recommendation to approve, was then held and passed.