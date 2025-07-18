Council brings seaside sand experience to Heckington Show

There will be a mini beach experience at NKDC's stand at the Heckington Show.

If you fancy a trip to the beach at Heckington Show this year, North Kesteven District Council is offering the option to enjoy both!

As a teaser to a much bigger artificial beach that’s being brought to Sleaford Market Place later in the summer holidays, there’ll be sand-based fun in the sun at the council’s stand, complete with buckets, spades, deckchairs and sandcastle flag crafts across both days of the Heckington Show on July 26 and 27.

The pop-up mini beach experience is just a taste of what’s waiting to be discovered this summer holidays (August 20 to Sept 4) in Sleaford.

To discover more of the summertime fun on your doorstep, you can pick up handy guides to local days out – many of them free or low-cost – covering a wide range of interests; also cycle trails in the area and ways to explore Sleaford with a fresh historical perspective.

Head over to the stand to find out more about the changes that are coming through Local Government Reorganisation and the roll out of the new food waste collection, find out new ways to recycle and repurpose household items and old paint, and nominate new locations for more orchard trees to be planted and the people you think should win an award for the difference they make through their community volunteering.

Find out more about the investments the council has been making and the £310million more that’s planned over the next 10 years. And if all that sounds too exhausting, take a rest in the giant deckchair and sip on a smoothie you can make yourself or get the kids to whizz up on a bike.

Council Leader Coun Richard Wright said the council was finding fun, engaging and creative ways to showcase elements of important council businesses and its daily operations.

“There’s a lot going on with the council as always, as we pull together exciting events and activities, run a series of visitor attractions, sports, leisure and cultural opportunities and manage and promote miles upon miles of cycle and walking routes for active enjoyment,” he said.