Council calls for residents to submit nominations for new recognition awards ahead of ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

East Lindsey District Council are calling for residents to submit nominations for the new Community Ambassador scheme ahead of an awards ceremony, scheduled to take place in November.

Having announced the creation of the Community Ambassador Awards earlier this month, the nomination period is set to run for five weeks, from Monday 2 September until Friday 4 October 2024.

The four judges who will decide the winners of the awards will be announced in the coming weeks, all local to the East Lindsey area with extensive backgrounds in arts, culture, youth engagement and service to the community.

The award categories have been confirmed as:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Lindsey District Council asks residents to submit nominations for new recognition awards

Outstanding Achievement

Group Champion

Individual Champion

Youth Champion

To submit a nomination, please visit: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/communityawards before 11:59pm Friday 4th October 2024.

Councillor Sarah Devereux, Portfolio for Partnerships, said: “With our nomination period opening today, I would like to personally encourage residents from all across East Lindsey to get involved so we can nominate the people who make a real difference to the area we live.

“There are so many members of our community who go above and beyond to make our district a lovely place to live, work and visit and it’s time we recognise them!”

More information about the event will be shared in the coming weeks via the Council's website and on social media platforms.