Council issues ice warning to be extra careful on the county’s roads
Drivers are being warned to be extra vigilant and to drive to the conditions as cold weather sweeps across Lincolnshire.
Following on from the extreme winter weather that has already seen our county deal with the flood levels left by Storm Babet and Storm Henk, the plunge to sub-zero has brought a new range of road surface difficulties.
Darrell Redford, Network Resilience Manager for Lincolnshire County Council said: “What we are facing now is not normal for this time of year. Conditions are very tricky at the moment.
“As the weather is turning a lot colder, we are also dealing with considerable amounts of water running off fields onto roads as part of the recent flooding problems. Where this is happening, we are seeing ice forming.
“We are gritting more as the weather worsens – trying to mitigate the ice formation by sending the gritters out twice today at maximum spread, but this is no guarantee that we will be able to treat every issue.
“It is worth noting that salt can still be washed away and ice can form, especially anywhere that water can be seen running across a road.”
The advice to drivers is to pay extra attention to the road conditions they are traveling on while the cold snap continues, and reduce speed accordingly where water is spilling across the road surface.
For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, go to: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.