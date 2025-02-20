Council launches new food waste collection service for businesses

Coun Stephen Bunny with one of the new food waste bins. Photo: WLDC

A brand-new commercial food waste collection service is being offered to businesses across West Lindsey the District Council.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service, which aims to support businesses in meeting new government regulations on the recycling of food waste, is being offered from March 31, when the new statutory requirements come into effect.

The new regulations, which apply to all businesses regardless of their food waste volume, is seen as a significant step towards promoting sustainability, as well as reducing CO2 emissions caused by waste sent for energy recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Small businesses with fewer than 10 full-time employees are temporarily exempt until March 2027.

One of the new food waste collection trucks that will serve businesses in West Lindsey. Photo: WLDC

Businesses that sign up for the council’s new food waste collection service, will benefit from reliable and eco-friendly collection and recycling of food waste by the council’s award-winning service.

Food waste that can be collected includes:

- Vegetable and fruit peelings

- Uneaten food and plate scrapings

- Out-of-date or mouldy food

- Raw and cooked meat and fish, including bones

- Tea bags and coffee grounds

- Dairy products, such as eggs and eggshells

- Oil/liquid fat and milk.

Businesses will be provided with 140 litre wheeled bins for the collection. The bins are small enough to be used inside kitchens or dining rooms but can also be wheeled outside to an agreed location on collection day.

The council will also issue businesses signed up to the service with a Waste Transfer Note, to show they are legally compliant with the new regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new regulations don’t just apply to food waste, they will also require businesses to separate other recyclable materials including glass, metal, plastic, cardboard, and paper – West Lindsey can also provide these recycling collections for you using a variety of bin sizes to suit your needs.

Chairman of the Environment and Sustainability Group, Coun Stephen Bunny, said: “By introducing this service, West Lindsey District Council reaffirms its commitment to improving sustainable waste management and practices and supporting local businesses in their efforts to reduce environmental impact.

“By participating in this programme, businesses can ensure compliance with the new regulations while contributing to a greener future.”

Businesses can enquire about the new food waste collection service on the council’s website here www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/commercialwastesolutions

The Commercial Waste Team can also be contacted by email [email protected] and through the dedicated phone line which is 01427 675124.