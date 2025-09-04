Council leader launches proposal for new Lincolnshire council

Leader of South Kesteven District Council, Coun Ashley Baxter. Photo LDRS

A council leader has set out his vision for a new-look political map – and explained why he feels the county’s alternative vision would not work.

South Kesteven District Council leader Ashley Baxter spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service about his authority’s idea for how best to pull off major political change.

The Government wants to bring about the biggest change to local councils in a generation and authorities are now vying to get their favoured proposal to be taken up.

The county council is trying to drum up support for its idea – which would see one large unitary authority created to replace the current county council and the seven district councils.

Coun Ashley Baxter (Ind), who the represents Market and West Deeping district ward, does not think this will work and is putting forward a different suggestion.

Coun Baxter, who also represents Deepings West and Rural on the county council, would like to see a South Lincolnshire Council created. This would be formed by South Kesteven District Council, South Holland District Council and North Kesteven District Council.

He would also like Rutland to join this new unitary authority.

A second council – formed of West Lindsey, East Lindsey, the City of Lincoln and Boston – would cover the north of the county. North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire councils to remain separate authorities.

Coun Baxter said a new South Lincolnshire Council would cover approximately 410,000 residents and the north would serve approximately 400,000 residents.

Coun Baxter said the southern council would create a coherent set of market towns, villages and rural communities.

He said: “The biggest market town is in Grantham and it has completely different issues to Lincoln.

“The city has bus services which actually run to where people want them to as well as a completely different set of issues like parking problems.”

He is concerned that one large council based in Lincoln would lead to decision making happening too far away from communities in the south, some of which would be more than an hour’s drive away.

He added: “This will take democracy away from the people the council is supposed to represent.

“Decisions should be made as closely with the people they’re representing as possible.”

Coun Baxter told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the county council’s plan would also mean that many councillors wouldn’t have as good an understanding of their area.

He added: “The county council’s proposal is too big. As a county councillor, I have to go to Lincoln on a regular basis.

“I don’t have the same understanding of the city’s issues in the same way that some of the other county councillors don’t have an understanding of the issues affecting my area.”

Coun Baxter also warned that the changes will result in fewer councillors and an increased workload for the remaining councillors.

He said: “My workload and other councillor’s workloads will get bigger. There will also be fewer councillors meaning councillors will have a higher workload and it will be more difficult to do the role.”

The South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership (SELCP) – containing South Holland, Boston and East Lindsey – has also suggested creating a north and south divide for Greater Lincolnshire.

In its vision, the northern council would cover Lincoln, North Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire and West Lindsey.

The southern council would cover Boston, East Lindsey, South Holland, North Kesteven and South Kesteven.

All of the proposals put forward by the district councils will be put to the government and it will decide in November which plan to go ahead with.