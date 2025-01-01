Council leader reflects on 2024 and looks ahead to new year

Coun Trevor Young. Leader of WLDC.

Leader of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Trevor Young is welcoming in the New Year by reflecting upon the last 12 months.

The year marked the 50th anniversary of West Lindsey District Council and he said they have made significant strides in supporting local businesses and communities, thanks in part to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund grants helping businesses implement green strategies and supporting vibrant community events.

He says: “The hard work, dedication, and unwavering support of our staff, members, and residents have truly made a difference, ensuring West Lindsey continues to thrive and grow.”

He said: “In Market Rasen, the opening of a new banking hub has been a game-changer, offering vital financial services to residents and businesses, and strengthening the town’s economy.

“Our operational services teams have excelled, delivering an outstanding service in all weather conditions. Their efforts earned us the Best Refuse Performer Award for the third consecutive year at the Public Service Excellence (APSE) Performance Networks Annual Awards.”

But he said the district faces a government financial settlement that fails to reflect the authority’s growing challenges and demands.

“However, we will be lobbying hard during the consultation period to secure a fairer funding settlement for West Lindsey. Our district deserves equitable support that matches the needs of our community and enables us to plan effectively for the future.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​