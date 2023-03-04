Council leader’s frustration over village road closures

Roads being closed by Anglian Water when work isn’t going on are a ‘massive issue’ in Lincolnshire, the county council leader said.

Coun Martin Hill speaking at the meeting.

Councillor Martin Hill, who represents Folkingham Rural division, said the water company is the worst offender for road closures without reason. Anglian Water said they prioritised worker safety, but understood frustration about disruptions.

The company was fined £168,850 last year for leaving out rogue signs and overrunning highways works, with a total of 571 permit-breaching days in 2021-22.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The concerns were raised at the Flooding and Water Management Scrutiny Board.

“We have a massive issue with the way Anglian Water closes roads for a whole week just to change a water meter,” Coun Hill said.

“Five teams will come along to do the various stages and the road will be closed the whole time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In my village, a road has been closed for a week to change a water meter. People were still let into their homes because there was no work happening.

“We need to have an honest conversation about how all utilities carry out work, although Anglian Water are the worst. People should be protected but roads don’t need to be closed for long periods.

“I don’t buy the ‘safety of workforce’ argument – if no one’s there, there’s no one’s safety to consider.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This sometimes happens with our own workforce too when signs are left in the road after work’s finished.”

Jonathan Glerum, Anglian Water’s Flood Risk Manager, responded: “Health and safety has to be absolutely paramount but disruption to communities needs to be considered.”

He promised to convey Coun Hill’s concerns to the company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anglian Water was also grilled over the discharge of waste water into Lincolnshire waterways.

The flood risk manager said: “Unfortunately sometimes it has to be done to protect from flooding.

"People say to block up the storm overflows, but if we did that, thousands of homes would flood.