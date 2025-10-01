Council Leaders pledge support to businesses on Lincolnshire Day in bold bid to reshape Greater Lincolnshire

On Lincolnshire Day, pledges to drive growth, investment, and collaboration are being made to the business community of Greater Lincolnshire as part of a bold and ambitious proposal to reshape local Government.

A Greater Lincolnshire for All, a joint proposal in response to Government’s invite for Local Government Reorganisation bids, is being developed by Boston Borough Council, East Lindsey District Council and South Holland District Council.

The proposal would replace Greater Lincolnshire’s current structure of 10 councils with two new unitary authorities:

Northern Lincolnshire unitary - consisting of City of Lincoln, West Lindsey, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire. (Population: 531,000).

Southern Lincolnshire unitary - consisting of Boston Borough, East Lindsey, South Holland, South Kesteven and North Kesteven. (Population: 574,000).

Cllr Nick Worth, Leader of South Holland District Council, Cllr Dale Broughton Leader of Boston Borough Council and Cllr Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council

The pledges have been developed following significant engagement and feedback with businesses, the Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Small Businesses in Lincolnshire. These pledges will guide economic development under the new local government model:

1. Supporting Growth

Each new unitary authority will back its key industries with targeted business support, workforce development, and innovation opportunities aligned to their needs.

2. Investment to create opportunity

We will invest in transport, freight, and digital infrastructure to remove barriers to growth — cutting travel times, improving market access, and helping businesses to operate more efficiently across Greater Lincolnshire.

3. Working better together

Streamlined local government will mean easier access to vital information and to decision-makers, faster planning processes, clearer procurement routes, and a stronger collective voice for business

4. Growth without boundaries

Business doesn’t stop at council boundaries. Our model ensures Greater Lincolnshire can work effectively with neighbouring regions, support rural and coastal industries, and better attract big investments that reach every part of our area — urban and rural, large and small

Cllr Dale Broughton, Leader of Boston Borough Council, Cllr Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council and Cllr Nick Worth, Leader of South Holland District Council, jointly said: “We want to make Greater Lincolnshire the best place to do business in the UK.

“Greater Lincolnshire has a mixed economy of both rural and urban across a wide sector of industries. We have the third highest number of agri-businesses in the UK, industry from ports and logistics, energy, defence, manufacturing, tourism and hospitality.

“Our proposed model would ensure we work alongside the Combined County Authority to improve infrastructure and connectivity, retain local talent and bridge the skills gap.

“A Greater Lincolnshire for All will champion what is best for businesses, large and small, and deliver strategies that create growth opportunities.

“The pledges are our commitment to the whole business community of Greater Lincolnshire, what we will do to support them, create opportunities and ensure the streamlining of local government makes it easier for businesses to grow and attract investment into the region.”

The three councils will be submitting their joint proposal to Government by November 28th 2025.

A programme of significant engagement with the public and strategic partners has shaped the proposal.

Public events are taking place in October in Louth, Boston and Skegness. You can find out more and register your attendance here: www.greaterlincolnshireforall.org/events-1

You can also share your views about the proposal and Local Government Reorganisation in our short survey.

You can find out more about A Greater Lincolnshire For All: www.greaterlincolnshireforall.org/