The 2023/2024 campaign deadline has been extended until midnight on Sunday (March 17), and organisers have outlined plans for an awards ceremony to be held on Monday April, 15 where winners will be announced.

The awards are designed to shine a light on the people, groups and organisations who go above and beyond to help others and to honour persons who are making significant contributions to their community through their time, actions, talents and dedication (outside any volunteer work done for their employer) across the Boston Borough area.

This year’s award ceremony will be held at the Grade 1 listed medieval church, The Beonna in the village of Benington. The event will see award-winners, runners up, councillors and other esteemed members of the community come together to celebrate the collective achievements of those who go above and beyond to make Boston a wonderful place to live, work and play.

The council is encouraging residents to not delay and submit nominations for the following categories, before the end of the week:

Outstanding Achievement

Group Champion

Individual Champion

Youth Champion (individual, under 18s).

The Judges for the awards have been announced as:

Adam Kelk, Head Verger at St. Botolph’s Church

Lelde Plesa, Area Manager, PAB Languages

Axel Sedgwick, Student Enrichment Co-ordinator, Boston College.

Sponsors for the awards have been announced as:

White Hart Hotel

FreshLinc

Greenyard Frozen

Pilgrim Foods

T & B Containers

Coun Emma Cresswell, Portfolio Holder for Communities and People said: “Once again we’re calling for residents across the Borough to get involved in our 2023/2024 Boston Heroes Campaign, we know there are so many people out there going above and beyond to make Boston a better place and this is an opportunity for all of us to say thank you!

“From the smallest acts of kindness, to life-changing support, individuals, groups or organisations – all can be nominated before this coming Sunday’s deadline, please don’t delay, I can’t wait to see what the community comes up with.”