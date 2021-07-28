Greylees residents have been complaining about the potholed Willoughby Road for up to a year. EMN-210723-100757001

Sue Powell says she and others have been regularly reported numerous potholes along Willoughby Road from the railway crossing to the golf course without success.

Reporting the worsening issues via the council’s Fix My Street, she said she had been told the work was in hand months ago and wrongly informed that it had been done.

She added: “You can imagine my shock and surprise this morning to find a new street light has been installed right next to one of these pot holes. We now have three street lights within yards of our house, but not one pot hole has been fixed.

“I can only presume this is so that unsuspecting motorists can take avoiding action.

“I pay a lot of money to use roads in my car and have to drive on the wrong side of the road to avoid these potholes, at least a dozen and counting.”

She said it amounts to :“gross neglect”.

Another resident said half of the biggest pothole has been filled, making the other half deeper. No other potholes had been filled, which have been there for over a year or more.

The North Kesteven district councillor for the area, Michael Kent, has weighed in, saying: “This has been a thorn in the side of the residents of Greylees for some years now. The road needs a complete resurfacing as the patches and repairs now outnumber the users of this road.

“It is the main route in and out of Greylees and is a complete and utter disgrace.

“I note the new yellow dots but I and the residents urgently need the road repaired to a standard that will support its use.”

He warned someone was likely to be injured or killed by cars swerving around the damaged surface.

“This must be the worst stretch of road in Lincolnshire and to expect road users to put up with this awful state of affairs is totally unreasonable.”

A county council spokesman said: “We’re planning to carry out a resurfacing programme here later this year, and in the meantime will carry out repairs to potholes as soon as we can.