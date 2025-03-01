Council rules out public consultation on local government shake-up

North Kesteven District Council offices on East Gate, Sleaford. Credit: LDRS

North Kesteven District Council has said there is no time to ask for the public’s opinion on political reorganisation as the process continues at breakneck speed.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire’s 10 councils could be reduced to just two authorities in the biggest shake-up for 50 years.

Initial proposals will need to be submitted to the government next month, with the final details to be worked out by November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent group leader Councillor Marianne Overton had asked for a public consultation and a cross-party working group to shape the future of North Kesteven.

However, the leader says that the extremely tight timeline makes this impossible.

Details of the proposals will be shared at an extraordinary meeting scheduled for next month before they are formally submitted.

Cllr Overton told a full council meeting on Thursday (February 27): “This is the biggest change to local government since 1974, and a very dramatic change. We are all wondering how we influence it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Services are best provided by truly local councils which are sensitive to the needs of residents.

“We don’t want decisions being taken further away from residents, leading to less responsiveness and accountability.”

Other Independent councillors claimed that worried residents were asking them about rumours on the authority’s future, and there was a lot of confusion.

Council leader Councillor Richard Wright (Con) said the tight deadlines made consultations with the public impossible before proposals moved forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to put together the submissions by March 11, hold a council meeting on the 18th, and make the submission on the 21st,” he told the meeting.

“There is no time for meaningful engagement with the public.

“We don’t know what shape the proposals will be – we literally wouldn’t know what to ask. I don’t agree with passing motions that have no meaning.”

All 10 councils released a statement earlier this week saying they were collaborating on the cross-Lincolnshire proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Ian Carrington (Con) added: “A huge amount of work is being done on an incredible tight timeline.

“Ten councils from different areas and political standpoints are working well together with enormous urgency.”

The government is aiming to create authorities of around 500,000 residents which would take on all the responsibilities of both district and county councils.

This would likely result in two councils for Greater Lincolnshire’s 1.1m residents – although government guidance says exceptions may be made for valid reasons.