Council seeking public opinion on speed limits, blue badges and school safety zones
The new survey has launched on Lets Talk Lincolnshire asking for your views about a number of traffic management-related topics.
Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Whether you live in, work in or visit Lincolnshire, we want to hear what you think as part of an in-depth review into our Traffic Management Policy for the county.
“The survey is now live until Friday May 3 and can be completed by visiting www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lincolnshiremoves. You can also ring 01522 552102 to request a hard-copy.”
The survey is being conducted on behalf of a dedicated review panel made up of county councillors, officers, industry experts and community representatives. This panel has been tasked with reviewing the county council’s existing Traffic Management Policy, with a view to making recommendations and proposed updates to it for the benefit of Lincolnshire’s communities.
Through this in-depth review, the county council hopes to make roads safer, improve traffic flows, and increase accessibility across the network.
Coun Davies added: “Your input will directly influence recommendations and decisions made by the scrutiny panel and will help in updating our current Traffic Management Policy. So I encourage everyone to take five minutes to fill out the questionnaire.”
