Council seeking public opinion on speed limits, blue badges and school safety zones

Lincolnshire County Council is seeking public opinion on its highways policy for such things as speed limits; speed cameras; school safety zones; blue badge parking; and traffic calming measures.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 4th Apr 2024, 15:17 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2024, 15:43 BST
The council is asking opinions on a range of highways topics such as speed cameras like this one between Sleaford and Grantham. Photo: LRSPThe council is asking opinions on a range of highways topics such as speed cameras like this one between Sleaford and Grantham. Photo: LRSP
The new survey has launched on Lets Talk Lincolnshire asking for your views about a number of traffic management-related topics.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Whether you live in, work in or visit Lincolnshire, we want to hear what you think as part of an in-depth review into our Traffic Management Policy for the county.

“The survey is now live until Friday May 3 and can be completed by visiting www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lincolnshiremoves. You can also ring 01522 552102 to request a hard-copy.”

The survey is being conducted on behalf of a dedicated review panel made up of county councillors, officers, industry experts and community representatives. This panel has been tasked with reviewing the county council’s existing Traffic Management Policy, with a view to making recommendations and proposed updates to it for the benefit of Lincolnshire’s communities.

Through this in-depth review, the county council hopes to make roads safer, improve traffic flows, and increase accessibility across the network.

Coun Davies added: “Your input will directly influence recommendations and decisions made by the scrutiny panel and will help in updating our current Traffic Management Policy. So I encourage everyone to take five minutes to fill out the questionnaire.”

To complete the survey, visit www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lincolnshiremoves.

To request a hard-copy of the survey, ring 01522 552102.

