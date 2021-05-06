Council seeking views on bid to remove phone box

The council has to consult with local groups and consider representations. over any move to remove payphones
If anyone wants to comment on the proposal, they can respond in writing by June 1, either via email to [email protected] or via post to: Development Management, Boston Borough Council, Municipal Buildings, West Street, PE21 8QR. Letters or emails should be titled ‘BT payphone removal consultation’.
Anyone wishing to adopt a traditional red “heritage” phone box to make them an asset ocal people can enjoy, visit http://bt.com/adopt to find out more about the process, which costs just £1.