Council seeks views on how its car parks are managed and operated

Share your views on how West Lindsey's council car parks are managed and operated. Photo: WLDC

A district council is inviting residents to have their say on how it runs its car parks.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Lindsey District Council has launched a consultation on its car parking strategy and is inviting residents to share views on how its car parks are managed and operated.

The council owns and operates 10 pay and display car parks across Gainsborough and Market Rasen. All council car parks are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and are designated long-stay, with the exception of Roseway in Gainsborough, which is a short-stay facility. Parking is free after 6pm, on Sundays, and on Bank Holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feedback from the consultation will help shape the council’s car parking strategy for 2025–2030, ensuring it reflects the needs and experiences of local residents, businesses, and visitors.

Pete Davy, Director of Finance and Assets at West Lindsey District Council said: “We want to hear from as many people as possible about how our car parks are used and what improvements or changes could be made. This strategy will guide how we manage car parking over the next five years, and residents’ voices are vital in shaping it.”

The consultation is now open, and residents are encouraged to take part by visiting their website: https://www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/council-democracy/have-your-say/consultations/current-consultations/car-park-strategy-consultation-2025