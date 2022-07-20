Council switches to gold to go green

Solar panels on the roof of the new depot

This will ensure any payments to its energy supplier is funding renewable energy

sources only. The move supports the Council’s target of becoming net zero carbon

before 2050.

Coun Tracey Coulson, Member Champion for Environment and Sustainability, said: “When we passed our ambitious Environment and Sustainability Action Plan and new Carbon Management Plan last summer, we knew the Council would need to

lead by example by ensuring, as an organisation, we were taking steps to become

carbon neutral.

“Our primary focus remains on reducing our gas and electricity consumption and

being more efficient - as this has the double benefit of making financial savings and

helping the environment.”

As well as switching to low energy heating and appliances, and making sure their buildings are well insulated, the council has also installed solar panels and air source heating where possible.

Coun Coulson added: “Despite this, we are a long way off from being self-sufficient and switching to this gold standard of renewable electricity tariff provides increased

traceability and transparency about where our electricity is being sourced from.

“In these testing economic times, I’d urge everyone to look into ways to save electricity around their own homes and to investigate the possibility of switching

their home energy provider to one that provides renewable energy, if you’ve not

already done so. You may be surprised at the savings you could make whilst helping

the environment at the same time.”

The green energy market can be complex, with many companies now offering competitive green electricity tariffs for both residential properties and businesses.

The Council is pleased to have secured a deal that will mean nearly 500,000 kwh used annually in its own buildings and assets now comes from 100% renewable sources such as solar or wind – saving the equivalent of more than 100 tonnes of C02 emissions annually. The same amount as taking 63 cars driving the Uk average of 7600 miles each year off the roads.

Unfortunately, not all green electricity tariffs are equal, as energy companies can purchase Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origin (REGO) certificates, without directly buying or generating renewable electricity, such as solar energy.

Although the council switched to a greener electricity tariff in October 2020, there is a

potential that some of the power provided via this tariff was being generated from natural gas or other non-renewable sources.

The new electricity product ensures that 100 per cent of the REGO certificates are purchased from primary sources of renewable electricity generated solely via wind, solar and hydro.

More information about the REGO scheme can be found on Ofgem's website: www.ofgem.gov.uk