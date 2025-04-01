Council to get serious on tackling empty homes

North Kesteven District Council offices on East Gate, Sleaford. Credit: LDRS

North Kesteven District Council is planning to double down on efforts to get its empty homes back into use more quickly.

Lack of staff, high turnover rates and problems left by the previous contractor have been blamed for long delays in getting new tenants into council-owned homes.

The average time between one tenant leaving and another moving in is now 45 days – more than double the 20 days it took in 2019 – leaving people on the housing waiting list for longer.

North Kesteven District Council said in November that the backlog of 2,000 repairs needed was improving, and hoped its new contractor would be able to catch up soon.

However, a new report says more action is needed, and a meeting next week will discuss how to make homes available more quickly.

When a property becomes empty – known as a void – the council is required to inspect it and make any necessary repairs or improvements.

There has been a big increase in how many people are leaving council properties, while new legislation means extra time and resources are needed.

It says not all works by the previous contractor “have been completed satisfactorily, resulting in additional work for the current team.”

There have also been “challenges” in bringing the new contractor on board, as well as difficulty finding enough local traders to carry out the necessary work.

“To address these issues, it is recommended to establish a Task and Finish group for a period of three months,” the report says.

“This group should explore the details of the current void management challenges and make recommendations on improving performance and customer experience.

“The group should include tenants who have recently been through the void management process, as well as councillors and officers, to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the issues and potential solutions.”

Housing waiting lists are an issue for many councils as private rents creep up faster than income or benefits.

The government is effectively ending the Right To Buy scheme to limit the number of homes that authorities are losing each year.