Council to hire £750k consultants to fight solar farm plans

The county council is hiring consultants to fight solar farm plans. Photo: Getty

Lincolnshire County Council will hire consultants to advise on an array of major planning applications such as solar farms and pylons.

The cost of the £750,000 contract will be recouped from the various developers.

The consultants will be able to offer advice on how the developments would affect Lincolnshire’s landscape and appearance, and could be used to push back against applications.

Lincolnshire currently has 25 of these Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIPs) in the works, which are major plans that are determined by the government.

They include solar farms over a certain size, the Grimsby to Walpole line of pylons, wind turbines and Anglian Water’s proposed reservoir.

A report into the contract says there’s a need for specialist advice as the applications grow.

“Given the current pressure due to the number of NSIP projects either in train or emerging, and the number of NSIPs at a critical consultation phase or imminent examination, the need for landscape and visual assessment support is pressing,” it says.

“The raft of NSIP proposals in Lincolnshire are creating significant political and community interest and therefore it is essential that the county council has the facility to scrutinise a developer’s approach.”

Changes to the countryside have been one of the key objections against plans for solar farms and electricity pylons.

Councillor Danny Brookes (Ref), the executive councillor for environment, has approved the procurement.

The contract is expected to last for a year, although it can be extended if more emerge, with NSIPs typically taking six years from the pre-application stage to completion.

The final decisions for NSIPs are made by the relevant government minister, such as Net Zero minister Ed Miliband for solar farms.

Reform’s Boston & Skegness MP Richard Tice promised after the party took control of the council that it would “use every lever” to stop major solar farm plans.

Lincolnshire already has more approved solar farms than any other county, according to government figures, and thousands more acres are currently under consideration.