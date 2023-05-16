Lincolnshire County Council has admitted signage saying repairs to a Sleaford path should have been completed months ago is out of date.

Under fire over signage - Lincolnshire County Council.

The signage says the work to repair and restore the pavement around a tree near the Handley Monument was supposed to have happened between February 27 and March 31 this year.

However, two weeks into May and nothing appears to have happened as weeds grow up around the tree within the temporary safety barriers.

It has prompted social media comments that the barriers are “unsightly” and an “eyesore”.

On the Let’s Talk Sleaford Facebook group, one person posted: “It says essential repairs but it’s been like it for months.

“Looks really unsightly in my opinion.”

A spokesman for Lincolnshire County Council said works were still planned to take place in the area and admitted the dates were incorrect.

They said the barriers were to protect residents from tripping on blocks that had risen up across the pavements.

“It is a trip hazard and needs sorting,” they said.

“We are looking to try and incorporate it into some other works and aim to source suitable materials.”

The council could not provide an estimated time of completion, however, said: “Until it is, we’d like to thank everyone for their patience whilst we carry out the works.”