Councillor calls for reinstatement of car and officer for Mayor of Boston

The local authority cut the transport and services of a mayoral officer, who assisted with engagements and events, following a review of the civic and mayoral functions in 2018. At the time, the authority said allowances and vehicle running costs of the 15-year-old car were £8,327.

At a full council meeting on Monday evening, Councillor Stephen Woodliffe (Independent) urged leader Anne Dorrian (also Independent) to consider overturning this decision.

During the proceedings, Coun Woodliffe addressed the council, stating: “In 2018, it was decided to reduce the mayoral budget, and as a consequence, its public image and that of our borough were diminished.” Coun Woodliffe was mayor himself in 2016, before cuts were made.

“Up until 2018, the mayoral chains of office were collected by an officer who would drive the mayoral car to the residence of the mayor, adorn the mayor with the chains of office, drive the mayor to the mayoral event, and escort the mayor at the event, providing both safety and security. Afterward, the officer would return both the mayor and the mayoral regalia to their respective residences.”

Highlighting how the mayoral office can help promote the town, he asked the council leader: “Do you agree with me that now is the time to restore the status of the mayoralty by reinstating full officer support, including the provision of the mayoral car?”

The independent councillor later highlighted that the council’s unaudited financial statement for 2023/24 showed an underspend of £458,000, which has been transferred to its “burgeoning” reserves. With this in mind, he argued that there was “sufficient cash available” to reinstate these provisions.

He also recalled sitting in the chamber while the council’s cabinet made the decision in 2018, “condemning what was going on.”

Councillor Dorrian acknowledged the challenges that mayors face without the car and on-hand officer, citing examples from her time as the 487th mayor of the town. She responded: “I wasn’t part of the council when it decided to make the mayor’s officer role redundant and to remove the provision of a mayoral car. I don’t think I would have supported such a move if I had been given a vote.

“Having had the honour to serve as mayor myself, I agree with you that there were occasions where it was extremely difficult to attend functions and events on my own. For example, I can recall standing in a windy, rainy outdoor public car park trying to put the chains on early in my tenure, and I felt quite vulnerable and a tad uncomfortable.”

However, noting the reduction in funding handed down to local government, she disagreed that now is the right time to reinstate the officer role and mayoral car.

She continued: “The world has moved on, mostly due to the huge reduction in public finances awarded to local governments, and the majority of councils with civic mayors have also reduced peripheral niceties such as cars and attendant officers.

“I am mindful, too, of the lack of social trust among local residents, and I think if we were to overturn this particular decision, it would be highly unpopular with the community we serve.

“So, in answer to your question, I do not agree that this is the time to reinstate the mayoral car and the mayor’s officer role. However, I would like to point out that the mayor is fully supported by a civic officer, a Mace Bearer, along with the wider democratic services team.”

