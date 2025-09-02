Councillor questions whether combined authority will be able to complete its work programme

Coun Rebecca Longbottom. Photo City Of Lincoln Council

A councillor has questioned whether the new Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority (GLCCA) will be able to complete its work programme this autumn.

Coun Rebecca Longbottom (Labour) said she was ‘concerned’ that the combined authority wouldn’t be able to complete all of the policies it has planned for the next few months.

The city councillor, speaking as a Lincoln Castle ward member, raised her concerns at a GLCCA audit committee meeting on August 29.

The combined authority – which brings together all of the area’s councils – was established earlier this year and is led by Greater Lincolnshire Mayor Andrea Jenkins (Reform UK).

Councillors approved amendments to the combined authority’s constitution, its internal audit plan and charter and also considered its work programme.

The GLCCA is currently working on a Local Transport Plan to improve the frequency of rural bus routes in Lincolnshire.

It will also hold the Great Exhibition of Lincolnshire at the Lincolnshire Showground in October, inspired by famous 1851 event in London.

The event will showcase local businesses and industries which are making significant contributions to the economy.

Coun Longbottom said: “I think we have to be assured as a committee sitting here that what’s being covered is sufficient and also whether it’s all going to be possible.

“Many of the things are in quarter three so there’s a question over whether everything can be covered in the year?”

Claire Goodenough, head of internal audit at Lincolnshire County Council, said the combined authority’s policies have been pushed back into the autumn to ensure there’s enough data available to show how these would work in practice.

She added: “In relation to the time, we’ve purposely put things in quarter three so that there’s data for us to look at.

“If we were trying to look at things at the start of the year, because the authority was only created very early towards the previous year, there wouldn’t really be a lot of substance to look at.

“Whereas when we start to look at quarter three and quarter four, it gives us a chance to look at the policies and procedures to make sure they’re fit for purpose. It’s set up in a way that will give you greater reliability.

“I can’t guarantee the plan will be fully delivered. But I’ve been with Lincolnshire County Council for three years and each year we’ve delivered 100% of our plan.

“I think it’s very important that you are able to rely on the assurance that we provide to the committee.”