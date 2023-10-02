Councillors’ Community Grants to support East Lindsey groups

​East Lindsey District Council has made £2,000 available to its councillors to help them support community groups and projects in their wards.

The Councillors’ Community Grants scheme provides grant funding to community projects run by not-for-profit organisations in East Lindsey.

As part of the scheme, Louth Councillors Andrew Leonard, Darren Hobson, George Horton, Jill Makinson-Sanders awarded £1,000 to LIVES for training volunteers in Louth.

Coun Jill Makinson-Sanders has also awarded £160 to Lighthouse to support their Summer Holiday Activities for the community, and Coun Leonard and Makinson-Sanders have awarded 3rd Louth Brownies £500 to help with their 100th year celebrations.

Councillor George Horton has awarded £200 to Louth Triathlon Club to assist with purchasing a mobile defibrillator.

Alford Councillors Graham Marsh and Sarah Devereux have awarded a total of £400 to Alford Corn Exchange Community Group to contribute to their Christmas Community Lunch to tackle loneliness in the local community, and also contributed £500 each to The Alford Windmill Trust to assist with upgrading their Tea Room equipment.

Skegness Councillor Carl Macey has awarded £500 to Skegness and Winthorpe PCC to help the community volunteer group maintain the church yard. Skegness Councillors Richard Cunnington, Mark Dannatt, Danny Brookes and Steve Kirk awarded £1000 to Goldwing Owner Club GB to support their annual Skegness Goldwing Light Parade.

Horncastle Councillors Sandra Campbell Wardman, Richard Avison, and Fiona Martin have awarded the Little Treasures Baby Bank a total of £200 in order for them to purchase ten stairgates to provide to families in need.

Binbrook Councillor Richard Fry awarded £350 to Elkington Parish Council in order for them to purchase a Defibrillator to be used in an emergency by the public.

Mablethorpe Councillors Claire Arnold, Graham Cullen, and Kate Marnoch awarded a total of £474 to Trusthorpe Village Hall so they can fit a new fire door, and an additional £600 to Boatshed Charity for the Mablethorpe Carnival 2023 Music License.

Croft Councillor Sid Dennis has awarded £500 to Thorpe St Peter Parish Council to assist with the purchase of replacement batteries for the two community defibrillators.

Tetney Councillor Steve McMillan has awarded £450 to 2nd Tetney Guiding Group to assist with their Larkin 2024 fund allowing them to purchase new equipment.

Sutton on Sea Councillor Robert Watson has awarded £500 to Sutton on Sea Residents Association to contribute towards the costs of market stalls and funding for the Furlongs Festival

Sibsey & Stickney Councillor Neil Jones has awarded £300 to Stickney and District Gardening Club to assist with their ‘Tidying the Village Spaces’ Project

Spilsby Councillor Ellie Marsh has awarded £300 to Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust in the Spilsby Area to help cover costs of their autumn/winter programme.

Burgh Le Marsh Councillor Jimmy Brookes has awarded £2000 to LIVES in Burgh Le Marsh in order to provide training and lifesaving equipment in order to help the local community in 999 emergencies.

For more information about the grants awarded, please contact the relevant Councillors. Contact details can be found at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/councillors

For more information on the Councillors’ Community Grant scheme and eligibility, please visit: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/article/8563/Councillors-Community-Grants-Scheme