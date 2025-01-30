Councillors express concerns regarding proposed Government changes to inheritance tax

West Lindsey District Council has concerns for the future of farming in the district under inheritance tax changes. Photo: Steve Hatton

West Lindsey District Council will write to the government highlighting the devastating impacts it claims changes to inheritance tax will have on rural communities, food security, and environmental conservation.

In the 2024 Autumn Budget the Government announced changes to the inheritance tax.

The changes would scrap Agricultural Property Relief (APR), which the council says has been instrumental in allowing British family farms to remain intact across generations, supporting food security, sustaining rural communities, and aiding environmental stewardship.

It is estimated to impact over 70,000 family farms, leaving the average farming family with a tax bill of at least £240,000. It is predicted that it will force many to sell portions of their land or close entirely, paving the way for corporate ownership and lifestyle buyers over family ownership.

Coun John Barrett put forward a motion to full council on Wednesday night, to highlight the impact to British farms and rural communities and called for the council to oppose the plans.

He said: “This council believes this inheritance tax will have severe impacts on food security, selling off land or closing farms will risk our national food independence when global stability is already fragile. British family farms are critical to ensuring a steady supply of homegrown food.”

His key concerns raised were:

Food security – He claims selling off land or closing farms will risk our national food independence when global stability is already fragile. He said British family farms are critical to ensuring a steady supply of homegrown food.

Rural community stability - Coun Barrett said family farms are the foundation of West Lindsey District Council, and rural Britain, contributing to local jobs, schools, and essential services. He said the proposed tax risks destabilising communities, eroding the rural way of life, and causing a negative ripple effect across the countryside.

Environmental stewardship – the councillor explained that farms cover 70 per cent of the UK’s land, with family farms playing a leading role in nature recovery, biodiversity enhancement, water quality improvement, and sustainable land management. The sale and fragmentation of these lands, he said, would hinder conservation efforts and undermine efforts to combat climate change.

Coun Barrett added: “This is something that is close to my heart. About 60 years ago I had a number of relatives who had small farms up in West Yorkshire. A similar thing happened and they now have no farms and they had to sell up to developers.”

Coun Jim Snee seconded the motion, which was debated by a number of councillors at length.

The council unanimously resolved that the Chief Executive and Leader of the Council will write to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, outlining the council’s strong opposition to the proposed changes and highlighting the devastating impacts they would have on rural communities, food security, and environmental conservation.