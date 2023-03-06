Skegness Town Councillors were over the moon to be invited to have their pictures taken in front of the moon installation at a local theatre.

Councillors pictured in front of the moon exhibit at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness.

A number of councillors went along to see in Orbit Museum of the Moon, the second of a series of artworks by artist Luke Jerram. ahead of last Wednesday’s meeting.

This may be one of the last time you’ll see them pictured together ahead of the elections on May 4.

The last election saw a new party, Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS), take control of the town council. Coun Danny Brookes, leader of SUDS, said they already had 19 candidates for the 21 seats following a number of campaign meetings. He said: “Last time we had 16 and 14 got in. We hope to have 21 candidates by the election.”