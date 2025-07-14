Councils at loggerheads over political shake-up

The Greater Lincolnshire For All LGR (local government reorganisation) proposal put forward by East Lindsey and South Holland

A war of words has broken out between Lincolnshire councils over the latest plans to redraw the political map.

The county’s ten authorities will be abolished in the next few years and replaced with two or three larger ones that deliver all services.

However, the districts are split over what that should look like, with a surprise new proposal from East Lindsey and South Holland councils causing disagreements.

Coun Richard Wright (Con), the leader of North Kesteven District Council, said he was “extremely disappointed” at the timing of the announcement earlier last week, although the two authorities said they had informed others in advance.

“I thought the districts had broadly agreed that we would engage with residents before presenting the options,” Coun Wright told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“This is a break with the rest of the councils. I didn’t know there would be this public launch, or that they’re planning to hold engagement events out of their area, including Sleaford [in North Kesteven].

“We should be working up business cases to get the best for residents – not rushing into decisions. People need to understand what this is about before plans are made.”

The proposal from East Lindsey and South Holland – named ‘A Greater Lincolnshire for All’ could divide the county into:

Lincoln, North Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire, West Lindsey

East Lindsey, Boston, South Holland, North Kesteven, South Kesteven

East Lindsey leader Councillor Craig Leyland and South Holland leader Councillor Nick Worth issued a joint statement denying that the launch was a surprise.

“An email was sent to relevant officers in Lincolnshire authorities, including North Kesteven, at 11.14am on Monday, July 7, informing them of the launch of A Greater Lincolnshire for All. Therefore, North Kesteven were aware this event was happening,” they said.

“We are working together to share data and other evidence required to put proposals together, as referenced in the feedback from the Initial Plan by the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

“Local Government Reorganisation affects communities across the Greater Lincolnshire area, not just from within our own council boundaries. That is why we are actively engaging with people from all areas, including in North Kesteven, as it is important they help shape the proposal.

“A Greater Lincolnshire For All includes an extensive engagement programme so people can get involved, from virtual and in-person events as well as sharing views online.

“People in North Kesteven can find out more about the proposal we believe is right for Greater Lincolnshire at the in-person event at Sleaford New Life Conference Centre on August 12 from 6.30pm.”

The North Kesteven leader also criticised proposals put forward by other councils.

He described the idea of a “Greater Lincoln” which took in neighbouring villages as “not a workable model”, and a single Lincolnshire-wide authority as too big to function.

“I never agreed with 500,000 population councils [as the government recommends], never mind the 700,000 that this would be,” he said.

Authorities are currently working up their final submissions, which will be sent to the government in November.

North Kesteven previously suggested a plan which would split the county in three, and merge it with Rutland.

Lincolnshire’s two-tier authorities will likely be disbanded in 2028 in favour of unitary councils, which handle all services.