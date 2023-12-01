Councillors at Lincolnshire County Council have voted in favour of taking the next steps towards a devolution deal for Greater Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire flag.

Residents are now set to be asked for their views on the devolution proposal, following a Full Council meeting today (December 1).

A public consultation asking people in Greater Lincolnshire for their views and comments will start on Monday December 4 and will last for eight weeks.

Lincolnshire County Council’s leader, Coun Martin Hill, said: “This is an important day for the council and the county. We have negotiated an ambitious deal with the government that will bring benefits to our residents for years to come, making sure we don’t get left behind. I hope that residents will take the time to understand what’s on offer and give their views as part of the consultation.

“This is our opportunity to take more decisions locally, boost our economy and have a direct line to government about what we need in our area.”

On Thursday, councillors in North East Lincolnshire Council voted in the same way, agreeing to support the proposal and to ask the 1.1million people living across the area to have their say. North Lincolnshire Council will take a vote on the proposal next week.

A devolution deal would move important funding and choices about local investment, infrastructure and training from Government to local decision makers.

A ceremonial signing of the devolution deal by the Leaders of the three lead authorities and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Jacob Young, took place earlier this week.

The Proposal outlines the benefits to Greater Lincolnshire that devolution will bring, which include:

A Mayoral Investment Fund of £24 million per annum for 30 years to invest in infrastructure and skills development totalling £720m;

A one off £28.4m capital investment in Greater Lincolnshire’s priorities;

£2m capacity funding over three years;

£1m skills for job funding;

Local control over the Adult Education Budget from 2026;

A consolidated, multi-year transport fund, providing increased financial certainty.

Following the consultation, further formal meetings will take place to assess the consultation results and put a recommendation to the Government.

If a decision is taken to move forward, a Mayoral Combined County Authority would be formed with the election for a Mayor in May 2025.