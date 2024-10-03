County council powers up its business centres with EV chargers
The council’s business centres have office spaces which local businesses can rent and use to work from or hold meetings.
Now, those working at any of the seven centres will be able to use newly installed multi-vehicle charging points. The brand new BP Pulse charging stations can charge 14 vehicles at any one time and replace older, outdated chargers.
Coun Colin Davie, executive councillor for economy and environment at the county council, said: “This is another great benefit to taking a tenancy at one of our business centres. Along with the easy in and out terms, top facilities and a range of different sized office spaces, having plenty of charging capacity for electric vehicles supports businesses to start-up and grow across the county.”
Lincolnshire County Council’s business centres are located in Skegness, Market Deeping, Gainsborough, Lincoln, Holbeach and Caistor.
More detail about the county council business centres is available here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.