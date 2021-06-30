County council raises concerns over inviting large scale industrial windfarms to Lincolnshire

Coun Colin Davie.

Coun Colin Davie, executive member for environment and planning at Lincolnshire County Council, explains: “The Local Plan is an important policy document setting the tone for all new development activity and the plan has much to commend it.

“The public put their trust in councils to make sure developments in Lincolnshire are forward-thinking and environmentally beneficial, but also appropriate to our surroundings. It is important that the public respond to the formal consultation process on matters of concern to them.

“We absolutely support a net-zero carbon Lincolnshire. As a council we are leading the way with a commitment to cut our emissions by 68 per cent by 2025 – five years earlier than the UK Government’s plan.

“But we also have a responsibility to protect our heritage and landscape. Therefore, we cannot agree that large scale commercial wind farm developments on county land are the solution. Some of the turbines are almost 150m in height – totally at odds with the scenery valued so much by residents and visitors.”

The updates to the local plan have just been released for public comment over the next eight weeks. The plan covers development guidance for planning committee decisiosn in West Lindsey, North Kesteven and the City of Lincoln.

The county council believes there are better ways to achieve carbon net zero, such as:

○ Making sure all new build residential homes are low carbon and have reduced energy costs

○ Better use of solar panels on homes and brownfield or lower grade agricultural sites, before any good quality land is used

○ Using new technologies such as hydrogen, anaerobic digestion, battery storage and carbon capture and supporting the use of any clean technology

○ Supporting and facilitating the offshore wind sector including the newly announced Round 4 licences approved in February 2021

○ The most rigorous low carbon standards for all Sustainable Urban Extensions in the central Lincolnshire area

Coun Davie added: “On environmental matters the committee needs to ensure it is planning strategically and long-term so we can capture the opportunities of the future, rather than going backwards with outdated technology.

“There are so many possibilities and ways to reduce our carbon emissions that don’t involve blighting our landscape, which our communities have told us many times before – they just don’t want. Lincolnshire’s future requires all politicians to plan for a green environment, but one that residents and visitors can continue to enjoy for its beauty and its big open skies.”

The consultation document can be viewed here: https://central-lincs.inconsult.uk/CLLP.Draft.Local.Plan/consultationHome