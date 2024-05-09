Over 7,000 potholes have been filled in Lincolnshire in April, according to the council council. Photo: LCC

Lincolnshire County Council says its “pothole blitz” in April has seen more than seven thousand potholes filled in the one month.

This was despite April’s heavy showers.The tally of 7,097 potholes fixed in April comes as part of the local highways authority’s pledge to continue its road improvement works plan across the county this year.

Across the 30 days of April, 28 footpaths have also been repaired and 26 roads have been resurfaced, too.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for Highways said: “When we made the promise to keep up the positive momentum of 2023 with even more in ’24, we knew it would take a serious continuation of our huge roads maintenance efforts to deliver – and we’re now seeing the effects of that commitment to the people of Lincolnshire.

“Thanks to the £19m of extra funds that LCC has managed to put into the roads maintenance budget, and some additional funds from Government, we are able to get more crews out on the road than was possible before.

“We’re targeting the areas that will have the biggest improvement for the most road users and we’re going far beyond what’s reported to us in terms of numbers.

“I’m delighted that our positive improvements across the county are returning a real-world change for road users.

“We still have a lot of work to do, we are very aware of that, but we’re moving in the right direction and continuing on the right road. It’s a mammoth job across our 5,500 miles of mostly-rural roads network, but we have never shied away from the task at hand and will continue to work extremely hard for everyone who uses our roads to travel around Lincolnshire.”

Here’s how the figures stack up in the April:

· Potholes reported to LCC: 2,060

· Potholes filled: 7,097

· Roads resurfaced: 26

· Paths repaired: 28

If you need to report an issue with roads in your area, visit the Fix My Street website or app.