County council to hold public events on proposals for Lincolnshire authorities merger

Lincolnshire County Council is proposing to merge with the county's seven district authorities under the shake up.

With proposals to merge eight councils into one across the Lincolnshire county area, events are being held to speak with residents and answer questions about what this could mean for them.

The government has invited proposals for ‘local government reorganisation’ across Lincolnshire, aiming to replace the current two-tier system of governance.

‘Your Lincolnshire’, put forward by the county council, would see it and seven district councils replaced by one new local authority.

Coun Rob Gibson, deputy leader of Lincolnshire County Council and executive member for local government reorganisation, said: “With the government making it clear that they want to abolish ‘two-tier’ council systems, we’ve come up with a proposal that keeps vital support services together and delivers the best value for taxpayers’ money.

“And, with the ambitious timescale the government has set out, including shadow elections for the new council expected to take place in 2027, our proposal could feasibly be delivered in that short space of time and minimise the disruption.

“The county council already provides local services in every single town and village across Lincolnshire – from children’s centres and social care visits, to fire stations and road maintenance – and these could be combined with district council functions to create a single point of contact for residents. We’d be sure to continue working with our fantastic town and parish councils across the county too, so they can play their part in making decisions for their communities.”

Public events are being held to discuss the proposals at locations across the county:

· Boston Library – 3 September 2025 (10am - 2pm)

· Sleaford Library – 9 September 2025 (10am- 2pm)

· Louth Library – 11 September 2025 (10am - 2pm)

· Grantham Library – 15 September 2025 (9:30am - 12:30pm)

· Gainsborough Library – 19 September 2025 (2pm - 5pm)

· Lincoln Castle – 20 September 2025 (11am - 2pm)

· Lincoln Library – 23 September 2025 (11am - 3pm)

· Spalding Library – 24 September 2025 (10am - 2pm)

Residents can find out more about the proposal and take part in the online survey by visiting www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/yourlincolnshire